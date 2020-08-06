Abilene nonprofit closing after serving the community for 15 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After 15 years of service, the Abilene nonprofit Connecting Caring Communities is closing their doors.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done. We’re proud of what we do. We’re proud of what we continue to do, but just as an organization we’re going to sunset at the end of this year,”says Terry Cagle, the executive director.

Cagle says the decision to end the nonprofit wasn’t easy.

“It’s been a great joy to invest in North Abilene. It’s hard for it to end but, yet its not ending its just going to kind of transition,” says Cagle.

He says several factors, including a loss of funding from the Dodge Jones Foundation and other sponsors, the loss of a longtime staff member, and COVID-19 all led to the decision to close.

“During the pandemic we can’t do what we do because what we do is we gather people, we love people, we spend time with people, we try to meet our neighbors and so that’s one of the things that you don’t do during the pandemic,” says Cagle.

Over the years, Cagle says they’ve helped countless people, but the toughest to say goodbye to is the kids.

“We also have a youth group called ‘Young Leaders of Abilene.’ Precious, precious kids and it’s hard to tell them because they are the future of Abilene. They have a bright future though because we’ve been loving on them for years,” says Cagle.

Although they’re closing, they say their work never ends.

“Our goal is to love people and to help them learn how to love others as well,” says Cagle.