ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – June 19, 2022 marks the second time Juneteenth will cross the calendar with the official delegation as a federal holiday. Abilene organizations plan to mark the occasion with a three-day long celebration at Stevenson Park, as they’ve done in years past.

The celebration begins Friday, June 17 at Stevenson Park with live music, a kickball tournament, and fish fry.

Saturday brings a parade from the Abilene Convention Center to the park where more live music and arts will take place.

The final day, Sunday, there will be a youth football camp run by NFL footballer and Abilene native Keevan Lucas, a Father’s Day tribute and praise day gathering.

The events at Stevenson Park are being hosted by Abilene nonprofit ‘Let Us Breathe.’ President Shawnte Fleming told KTAB/KRBC that the community’s support in regard of sponsors, vendors, tents, water, and other necessities has been tremendous during the planning process.

“This year we’ve had a lot of people that are really willing to help so I’m really excited,” said Fleming.

Ahead of that Saturday parade, the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce is heading up plans at the Abilene Convention Center, where a special address is set to take place from city leaders like Mayor Anthony Williams and Police Chief Marcus Dudley.

Fleming stressed that all the Juneteenth festivities are for any Abilene community members to come out and celebrate the newly-named federal holiday and freedom for all.

“If we come together as Abilene and bring all of our resources together we can do anything,” said Fleming.

Click here to locate registration forms for the youth football camp and vendor applications, and learn more about the Juneteenth celebration.