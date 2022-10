ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pregnancy Resources of Abilene hosted a Night of Remembrance Monday to honor the lives of lost children and help their families heal.

The event was held for anyone who has gone through reproductive loss.

Since 1988, the month of October has been viewed as Pregnancy, Infant and Child Loss Awareness Month.

To help families suffering loss for its first time, at Pregnancy Resources, leaders said prayers and shared words to comfort and heal.