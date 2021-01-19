Abilene nonprofit in search of more storage space for closet of medical essentials

ABILENE, Texas – The Joseph Thomas Foundation is in search of a larger storage unit to house its donated medical supplies, all of which are given at no charge to families with medically-fragile children and adults.

Meagan Kirk with the foundation says it provides supplies like diapers, catheters and even wheelchairs to families across the Big Country. The foundation’s Abilene closet has only been open for a few weeks but has already helped more than 30 families says Kirk.

However, in the short amount of time the closet has been open, the foundation has run into an issue of space.

“We opened December 31st and by January 7th we were full. We can’t accept anymore donation because we don’t have anywhere to put them,” said Kirk.

As the mother of children with special needs, Kirk says she’s grateful the closet has received numerous donations that will go to deserving families. She says she’s hopeful for a new storage space and would appreciate the community’s help finding one so it can continue its mission of supporting area families.

“I know how important it is to get the formula, feeding supplies, the feeding tubes as quickly as possible,” said Kirk.

To contact the Joseph Thomas Foundation visit their Facebook page or call Meagan Kirk at 325-201-1441