Abilene nonprofit offers free photo opportunities for graduates, community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Safe Families for Children is hosting photo backdrops at its headquarters in hopes to give recent graduates a reason to smile and strike a pose.

Director Ronica Worgull says the idea for making a gallery of photo backdrops was essentially a back up plan – she and volunteers wanted to host a parade for graduates but found the COVID-19 pandemic more difficult than planned.

“We knew our graduates were really missing out this year – all the way from our little kinders all the way up,” said Worgull.

The several backdrops were created by the nonprofits volunteers, Worgull estimates a week’s worth of hours went into making the sets.

“There are so many [seniors] that are home right now and are sad because they’re not experiencing what it is that they typically would experience. We just wanted to give back,” said Worgull.

The photosets will be on display through June 19th at 1100 Highway 80 E in Abilene. They are free to visit and are available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7:30 pm.