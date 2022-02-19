ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A local non-profit organization went out Saturday, dressed in military-style uniforms complete with orange vests and tools called “emergency locator beacons.” The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadron of Abilene were out training on urban direction finding.

According to a release from CAP, the technology was originally developed for aircrafts. But because the emergency locator beacons are also commonly carried on boats, and occasionally by hikers, the unit needed to learn to locate the devices in case of an emergency.

Abilene Civil Air Patrol: Civil Air Patrol Search and Rescue Practice, Feb. 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Jed Taylor explained the training session as having to develop cadets as integral parts of the team.

“The call to search for a downed or missing aircraft [or person] can come at any time,” LTC Taylor said. “We train and practice so we are ready to answer the call to help others.”

“[It was a] super fun experience, in which I got to do things I’ve never done before and learn new things while working in a team environment with an exciting mission to accomplish,” Cadet Senior Airman Ferguson said.

