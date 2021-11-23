Abilene nonprofits asking for help making final Thanksgiving preparations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, some Abilene nonprofits are needing your help to get them prepared.

“We’re looking to serve about 1,500 meals,” said Salvation Army Captain Josh McKain.

McKain says they are in need of some help this Thanksgiving.

“Pumpkin pie, pecan pie, all the different types of pies anyone can think of,” said McKain.

They’re not only in need of desserts, but also some fixings such as instant potatoes and sweet potatoes.

“What we can also use is paper goods: paper plates, cutlery, cups,” said McKain.

McKain says lots of people have stepped up to donate turkey so they aren’t needing any, but Abilene’s Love and Care Ministries does.

“Meat is hard to come by,” said Pastor Mark Hewitt.

Hewitt says Love and Care’s Thanksgiving meal happens before the holiday, but they need protein for passing out street meals, and food boxes they give to families in need.

“Hams, turkeys, anything you can do, even for Thanksgiving coming up, but even after Thanksgiving, we know Christmas holidays are coming,” said Hewitt.

If you can’t donate your food, consider donating your time or by donating to either ministry.

“Help other kids because it’s nice,” said Marlie McKain.

“So, we can feed families that don’t have food,” said Tucker McKain.

McKain and Hewitt say with the cooler weather they can both use spare blankets or jackets for those in need, or hygiene products for those without a home.

The best way to volunteer is to call ahead, so not everyone swarms the two ministries at once.