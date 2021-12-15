Abilene nonprofits receiving toys just in time for holiday season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene community is doing their thing once again by coming together and helping kids this holiday season, donating to toy drives across the Big Country and helping make spirits bright for children in need.

New Horizons Development Associate Cara Stone says most of the children they care for have suffered emotional trauma due to abuse and neglect, which has led to them never experiencing the true spirit of Christmas.

“They question, ‘Is Santa real? Did somebody love me that much that they would be able to provide this gift for me?’ It’s truly magical,” said Stone.

New Horizons says they are looking forward to putting big smiles on more than 100 children’s faces with gifts provided from various toy drives.

“It’s full of joy, you know, and wonder, and ‘How did this happen?’” said Stone.

The Noah Project, a nonprofit organization that works to end domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking among children and families, says they are also looking forward to the upcoming holiday season.

“We work every single day to support victims who need help. The holiday season gives us an opportunity to kind of share that burden with the rest of the city,” said Jan Morrison, executive director.

Morrison believes this year they will change the course of Christmas for thousands of families and children not just with gifts, but with hope and love.

“It is so heartwarming to see the generosity in our community in response to really terrible things that happen to people. Taking care of gifts and Christmas is just one thing we can do to ease their burdens right now,” said Morrison.

From dolls to clothes to board games, less fortunate children can experience joy this upcoming holiday like everyone else, all thanks to the Abilene community.