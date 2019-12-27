Abilene nonprofits see good holiday season

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — The holiday season has been pretty good for nonprofits in the Key City, according to President of Community Foundation of Abilene Katie Alford.

“The season of giving for the community foundation has been good so far, and it’s been very active over the last few weeks,” she said.

Alford said this year has been slow for their holiday gift giving guide.

The guide offers Abilenians an opportunity to gift some extra holiday happiness to some of the featured nonprofits.

“They have submitted a wish list for Christmas, some different items that might cost $40 to $250. Whatever a donor would like to go online and make a contribution towards,” Alford said.

One of those nonprofits, Camp Able, provides therapeutic equine therapy to special needs children and military veterans.

Volunteer Executive Director Lota Zoth is looking for a Skid Steer Loader to help lighten the load.

“It’s a compact machine that helps you clean out stalls, helps you move hay, helps you clear trails, clear old fence line and replace new fence line. We have a lot a fence to build out here at out new property,” she said.

Taking care of horses isn’t cheap, so listed on their wish list was horse fee, to help with horse showing and $500 to replace tact for a new saddle.

“We have various needs for those riders, some that actually need a flatter saddle and some that need more stability and support,” she said.

A unique nonprofit with unique needs to fill, and it’s only possible with help from donors.

“And a way for them to kind of love on these kids and let them do things that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do,” she said.