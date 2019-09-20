Abilene officially certified as ‘Music Friendly Community’

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) –The Office of the Governor’s Texas Music Office (TMO) recognized the City of Abilene as a certified “Music Friendly Community” during award ceremonies at the Abilene Convention Center Thursday night.

TMO Program Specialist Stephen Ray presented the certification to Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams and project chairman Ted Evans during the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting & Awards Celebration, an evening which includes various special award designations and recognition of business development work in Abilene.

The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), a chamber affiliate, worked with the TMO as the official Music Friendly Community liaison throughout the certification process. ACVB board member Evans served as chairman of the Abilene Centerstage Committee, a group comprised of 10 music industry stakeholders which will serve as advisors to Abilene’s Music Friendly Community liaison.

“Collaboration is our forte, and this certification allows the community to tap into a successful statewide program,” Evans said. “It’s another instrument to help grow Abilene’s economy, cultural events and quality of life. A lively music scene draws visitors, and that’s good business for locals.”

The Music Friendly Community certification requires the creation of resources to support music business development, including local collaboration on the TMO’s business referral network database of industry contacts. The program also fosters collaboration between the TMO and the designated Music Friendly Comunity liasion concerning the desimination of best practices concerning venues and events, grant opportunities, marketing tools, and other industry development tools.

In tune with the larger economic development mission, the ACVB will serve as a hub for live music, gathering event information, and helping drum up attendance via its website and the new Abilene Centerstage social media channels. Local venue managers, producers and musicians are encouraged to submit content about upcoming shows of all genres to the calendar at abilenevisitors.com, where a new search option will help fans find concerts.

Tiffany Nichols, ACVB Visitor Services Manager, is the Music Friendly Community program’s newly designated liaison to area musicians, producers and music education programs. For more information about marketing live music in Abilene, see abilenevisitors.com/Centerstage or compose a note for Tiffany Nichols at tiffany@abilenevisitors.com.