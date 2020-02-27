Abilene officials address coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With increasing clamor concerning the coronavirus, officials in Abilene are addressing how they would handle a case, should it arise in the Key City.

Several institutions issued statements Thursday detailing preparations taken and procedures in place to prevent the spread of any infectious diseases.

Health Department officials in Abilene say if they suspect a patient had the virus, they would send swabs to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Taylor County Health Department says they have also been receiving a lot of calls from the public wondering what they should do.

The Abilene Independent School District (AISD), Wylie Independent School District (WISD), and Abilene Regional Medical Center each issued the following respective statements:

Abilene ISD

Wylie ISD

Abilene Regional Medical Center

Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases. We have been educating our team members on the infection control protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the Novel Coronavirus 2019, just as we do for other types of infectious diseases. We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed. We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.

It is important to note that no cases of coronavirus have been detected in Abilene or the Big Country. Health and city officials would just like to let the public know that they would be prepared if someone did contract the virus.

