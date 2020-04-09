Abilene officials say southside Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene officials say an employee and customer at the southside Walmart are two of the cases that have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a news release issued late Thursday afternoon, a Walmart employee that last worked at the deli counter at the Southwest Drive location April 3 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. tested positive for COVID-19.
A woman who has also been infected with coronavirus was also in the southside Walmart location with her child between 9 and 11 a.m. on April 2, then returned to the store between 5 and 6 p.m. the same day.
The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is advising anyone who was at the store during those time frames on April 2 or 3, to self-quarantine through April 16 or 17 to ensure that if someone becomes infectious, they will not spread the disease to others.
The health district says an investigation has determined that these periods of time at the Southwest Drive Walmart are the only identified points of exposure and risk of infection to the general public. All other individuals who may be at risk of having contracted COVID-19 from these infected individuals have already been contacted.
*This article has been corrected from a previous version based on the City of Abilene’s first news release that stated the employee worked at the northside Walmart. The City of Abilene issued the following correction:
Significant correction needed: the Walmart where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 is the southside Southwest Drive Walmart, *not* Hwy 351. Working to correct now, but wanted to get this out to you all first/ASAP. Thank you!
See the full news release below:
The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District would like to notify the public of possible exposure to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 at Abilene’s south side Walmart located at 4350 Southwest Drive.
The first infected individual reports she and a child visited the Southwest Drive Walmart between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 2, 2020. The individual reports returning to the store for another item between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 2, 2020.
A second individual infected with COVID-19 worked at the Southwest Drive Walmart deli counter on April 3, 2020 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District advises individuals who were at the store during those time frames on April 2 or 3, 2020 to self-quarantine through April 16 or 17, 2020 to ensure that if someone becomes infectious, they will not spread the disease to other people.
Through the Health District’s investigation with the infected individuals, it has been determined these periods of time at the Southwest Drive Walmart are the only identified points of exposure and risk of infection to the general public. All other individuals who may be at risk of having contracted COVID-19 from these infected individuals have been contacted by the Health District.
The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to protect themselves, and our medically fragile community members from the spread of COVID-19 by:
- Practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible
- Washing or sanitizing hands often
- Covering sneezes and coughs
- Avoid touching your face
- Staying home if you are sick
- Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces
If an individual feels they may be showing symptoms for COVID-19, it is important they first call their medical provider or the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District at 325.692.5600 for screening and further instruction. Please do not arrive at a medical office, facility, or hospital without first making contact by phone and receiving instruction.
