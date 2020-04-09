Abilene officials say southside Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene officials say an employee and customer at the southside Walmart are two of the cases that have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a news release issued late Thursday afternoon, a Walmart employee that last worked at the deli counter at the Southwest Drive location April 3 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. tested positive for COVID-19.

A woman who has also been infected with coronavirus was also in the southside Walmart location with her child between 9 and 11 a.m. on April 2, then returned to the store between 5 and 6 p.m. the same day.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is advising anyone who was at the store during those time frames on April 2 or 3, to self-quarantine through April 16 or 17 to ensure that if someone becomes infectious, they will not spread the disease to others.

The health district says an investigation has determined that these periods of time at the Southwest Drive Walmart are the only identified points of exposure and risk of infection to the general public. All other individuals who may be at risk of having contracted COVID-19 from these infected individuals have already been contacted.

*This article has been corrected from a previous version based on the City of Abilene’s first news release that stated the employee worked at the northside Walmart. The City of Abilene issued the following correction:

Significant correction needed: the Walmart where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 is the southside Southwest Drive Walmart, *not* Hwy 351. Working to correct now, but wanted to get this out to you all first/ASAP. Thank you!

