Abilene organization helps those with mental illness ease back into working schedule

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene organization is working to help those with mental illnesses ease back into a healthy lifestyle.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of their Phoenix House, a place where those who have been diagnosed with a mental illness can get back to a 9-5 working schedule.

The house is divided into four groups: member services, health and wellness, culinary, and fitness.

These groups are all run by members of the house in hopes that they can soon transition into the Abilene workforce.

“All of us want to feel needed and to feel like we are contributing to the good of the order, all of us have value and we want to keep our members reminded that we have value,” says William Boyd, Excecutive Director at NAMI Abilene.

Phoenix house is one of 22 clubhouses in the State of Texas.