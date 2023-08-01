ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KBRC) – August may mark the back-to-school season, but summer is still in full swing – something well noted by opening the front door. In Abilene, meteorologists have marked at least two consecutive weeks of triple digit temperatures. Local emergency services are even responding to an increase in heat-related calls.

“You can have heat exhaustion, you can have heat stroke, it can get severe and cost someone their life,” listed Metrocare of Abilene EMT Administrative Supervisor, Jamie Harbert

It doesn’t matter your age, according to Harbert. The folks at Metrocare told KTAB/KRBC they’ve seen people as young as elementary school age to seniors feeling dehydration symptoms like nausea, hot skin, and fatigue.

“If they’re dehydrated, if they’re doing activities and stuff, you can have people just going to the mailbox,” Harbert explained how heat-related illnesses occur.

From May 1 to July 31, Metrocare said EMTs responded to 45 dehydration calls and 41 for heat exhaustion.

How does heat-related destress get relieved?

“We can start by [doing] simple things,” detailed Harbert. “By cooling them off with cool packs, they can start some fluids.”

Harbert said she wants to encourage all, but especially those who spend time outdoors, to stay hydrated, “Watch your time outside, make sure you’re getting plenty of shade, drinking a lot of water.”

Barron Maskew with the Texas-based band Guardians Drum and Bugle Corps travels all over to perform. But before the band can perform, they must practice and often, that means doing so in the heat.

To keep the band safe, they require water breaks and certain rules to keep them cool.

“It’s a physically demanding activity, so we’re making [sure] they’re getting a minimum rest time of nine hours of sleep and, during the hottest part of the day, getting them inside,” Maskew expanded.

Even if you are in the shade, Harbert said you can still be at risk.

“Whenever the humidity is high, even when the temperature doesn’t read that it’s super extreme, the heat index can make it feel like its really hot,” added Harbert.

In order to prevent any form of heat related illness Harbert advises all to drink plenty of water and electrolytes and encourage others to check in on their loved ones as the weather remains in its extremes.