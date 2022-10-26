ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Park and Recreations is starting a new group of events tailored to those who are hard of hearing, deaf or want to practice their American Sign Language (ASL).

ASL Mixer is a free event held twice a month on Tuesdays, where people can meet new friends who know ASL, bring family and friends to practice and enjoy an event that unites those who are a part of the deaf community.

According to Abilene Parks and Recreations Facebook post, one of their goals is to allow a safe place for the practical application of ASL in community settings. Speaking is discouraged at events to encourage having conversations in ASL.

Each session will have a different theme and activity, and snacks and refreshments are provided. The first event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Cobb Recreational Center.

Email samantha.melchor@abilenetx.gov for more information. Abilene Parks and Recreations invites people of all ages to come to the ASL Mixers each month.