ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Parks and Recreation Board approved a conceptual design of a tennis court expansion at Rose Park. This will include adding a 16th court, with consideration of adding four covered courts. Those four courts could double as pickle ball courts.

Rose Park Tennis Director, Chris Redman, told KTAB/KRBC covered tennis courts could benefit his students.

“Covered courts would be great. It’s always beneficial for tournaments and for the schools,” said Redman. “If we added four more out here, that would make it even better, and we would be able to do even more.”

The funding of the pickle ball courts will be up for discussion at a future city council meeting. The tennis court expansion would be privately funded.

In the spirit of Park and Recreation Month, city parks crews were also recognized for their hard work in keeping Abilene clean.

The city said it’s totaled 5,500 hours of work in the first half of the year. Maintenance crews keep up buildings and landscaping, keep the city litter-free, and makes sure graffiti gets cleaned up quickly.