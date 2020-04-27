ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says three officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, APD says the officers were tested as a result of possible exposure to a first responder last week during a call for service.
The officers, who currently are not showing symptoms, are quarantined, APD says.
Tests of more than 20 officers who were at the same call have come back negative.
APD says they have a “strong contingency staffing plan” in case they see more positive results.
The full news release reads as follows:
On Monday, April 27, 2020, medical personnel confirmed three officers with the Abilene Police Department have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The officers were tested as a result of a possible exposure to a first responder last week on a call for service. The officers are quarantined and not at the Police Department. They will follow the protocol for a positive result and will remain isolated.
The Abilene/ Taylor County Health Department releases them pursuant to the CDC guidelines. None of the officers have symptoms. Testing of more than 20 officers who were also at this same call have so far resulted in negative results. We want to ensure the public that the Department has a strong contingency staffing plan in the case of more positive results.
- US lawmakers introduce bill to show appreciation for grocery and convenience store workers
- Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Abril, 2020
- Hendrick Health System acuerda comprar, los Centros Médicos Regionales Abilene de Brownwood
- Monday, April 27: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight and Tuesday night.
- Abilene PD: 3 officers have tested positive for COVID-19