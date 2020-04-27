Abilene PD: 3 officers have tested positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says three officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, APD says the officers were tested as a result of possible exposure to a first responder last week during a call for service.

The officers, who currently are not showing symptoms, are quarantined, APD says.

Tests of more than 20 officers who were at the same call have come back negative.

APD says they have a “strong contingency staffing plan” in case they see more positive results.

The full news release reads as follows: