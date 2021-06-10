Abilene PD adds 3rd assistant chief, 2 new sergeant positions in restructuring

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has granted three promotions as part of an organizational restructuring.

The restructuring comes after Chief Marcus Dudley evaluated the processes, goals, and personnel in his first 6 months on the job, according to a news release issued Thursday evening.

As a result, a third assistant police chief position has been created and will be filled by Craig Jordan, who is being promoted from lieutenant.

Two additional sergeant positions were also created, resulting in promotions for Officers Andrew Mason and Matt Armbruster.

The restructuring aims to improve supervisor’s span of control, recruiting efforts, community relations, day-to-day operations, and a “vested interest in employee wellness,” the news release states.

Funds to allow for the restructuring were approved at Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting.

Read more about those promoted below:

Lieutenant Craig Jordan – promoted to Assistant Chief of Police

22 years of service – born and raised in Abilene

Detective in Property Crimes

Sergeant over Community Services to include Public Information Officer

Internal Affairs Sergeant Investigator

Special Operations Lieutenant

Internal Affairs Commander

Officer Andrew Mason – promoted to Sergeant

8 years of service

Motor Officer

Police Training Officer

SWAT member

Officer Matt Armbruster – promoted to Sergeant

Combined 14 years of law enforcement experience, the last four with the Abilene Police Department

SWAT member

Bomb Technician

Police Training Officer

2020 Officer of the Year

The City of Abilene previously had three assistant police chiefs, but have not operated under that structure since 2012.