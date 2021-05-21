Abilene PD arrest man for alleged Mother’s Day shooting at Stevenson Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested for an alleged shooting that took place on Mother’s Day at Stevenson Park.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 26-year-old Curtis Walker was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct stemming from the incident that occurred on Sunday, May 9.

APD says no one was injured in the alleged shooting, but that Walker’s conduct “placed others in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

Walker is currently in the Taylor County Jail.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released.