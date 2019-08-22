Abilene PD arrest man in connection to Oklahoma triple homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male suspect is in custody in Abilene in connection to a triple homicide in Oklahoma.

Officials at the scene in the 2400 block of Swenson Street say three people were killed in Oklahoma and that the suspect traveled back to Abilene.

Police say the suspect’s relatives live in the home on Swenson Street, where a SWAT team was sent Thursday afternoon and the man was arrested.

According to KTEN News, Marshall County, Okla. Sheriff Danny Cryer says a woman reported that a friend confessed to shooting and killing his wife and two step-children. A manhunt then led authorities to Abilene, where the suspect was taken into custody.

No names have been released.

