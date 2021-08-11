Abilene PD arrests 2 brothers accused of multiple thefts, burglaries over several months

50-year-old Michael Stroope (left), and his 54-year-old brother Richard Stroope were arrested in Abilene Wednesday on burglary and theft charges.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene PD arrested two brothers suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries and thefts over the span of several months.

According to a news release, 54-year-old Richard Stroope and 50-year-old Michael Stroope were arrested at a south Abilene home on Wednesday.

The Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team (SATT) assisted in arresting the two brothers.

Richard Stroope has been charged with state jail felony theft, while Michael Stroope is charged with burglary of a building and theft of copper, both state jail felonies.

APD says detectives with Crimes Against Property are looking to close several cases in which the brothers are suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.