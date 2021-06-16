Abilene PD arrests 4th suspect in connection to Lake Fort Phantom Hill homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The fourth suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of Priscilla Limon, who was found dead at Lake Fort Phantom Hill last month.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 50-year-old Roger “Scotty” Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping Wednesday morning after being located at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Sixth Street.

Wilson is one of four suspects facing the charge in connection to her death.

Court documents say Wilson, along with George Frosch, Ashley Alaniz, and Blake Britner tortured Limon, and that she was beaten and bound to a chair by Alaniz and Britner, while Wilson tied her hands behind her back.

Frosch, and Britner were apprehended and charged with aggravated kidnapping in late May, while Alaniz was arrested in early June.

Police say additional charges could be forthcoming.