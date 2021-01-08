Abilene PD arrests Snyder man on child pornography charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*photo provided by Abilene Police Department

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Snyder man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), detectives from the Cyber Crimes Unit arrested 46-year-old Jerry Bledsoe of Snyder for possession/promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

On Wednesday, the Snyder Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations assisted APD in serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1400 block of College Avenue in Snyder.

Bledsoe was taken to the Scurry County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News