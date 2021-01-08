Abilene PD arrests Snyder man on child pornography charges

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Snyder man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), detectives from the Cyber Crimes Unit arrested 46-year-old Jerry Bledsoe of Snyder for possession/promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
On Wednesday, the Snyder Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations assisted APD in serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1400 block of College Avenue in Snyder.
Bledsoe was taken to the Scurry County Jail.
- Court upholds ban on order letting states refuse refugees
- Chicken wars: KFC rolls out new sandwich to compete with Popeyes
- Man pictured in Pelosi’s office turns himself in to authorities in Arkansas
- Thirteen charged in federal court following riot at US Capitol, investigation ongoing
- What we know about the 5 people who died during Wednesday’s Capitol riot