Abilene PD arrests Snyder man on child pornography charges

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Snyder man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), detectives from the Cyber Crimes Unit arrested 46-year-old Jerry Bledsoe of Snyder for possession/promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

On Wednesday, the Snyder Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations assisted APD in serving a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1400 block of College Avenue in Snyder.

Bledsoe was taken to the Scurry County Jail.