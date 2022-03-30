ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect who reportedly confessed to shooting two teenagers Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

Aashaud McVea, 20, has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that left 19-year-old Isaiah Arellano dead and a 16-year-old victim in critical condition on Tuesday morning in southwest Abilene.

An affidavit for a search warrant indicates that during an interview, McVea “eventually admitted to having shot the two victims while inside and outside of their vehicle. He claimed that this was after an altercation during a potential narcotics transaction and/or sale of a firearm,” the document states.

According to the court documents, the shooting occurred at McVea’s home.

The search warrant was requested for data on McVea’s cellphone.

McVea is currently in the Taylor County Jail on a $300,000 bond.