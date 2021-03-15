Abilene PD arrests suspect in shooting after semi-pro football game at Lee Complex

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man at a semi-pro football game on Saturday.

APD says 66-year-old Wayne Morris Brown, of Dallas, was taken into custody after the shooting occurred Saturday night at Lee Complex.

Officers responded to the call of an injured person suffering from a gunshot wound around 8:30 Saturday after adults had just finished playing a semi-pro football game, police say.

A man in his 20s was shot once in the upper shoulder area by a man who witnesses say fled the scene in his car after the shooting. He was treated at a local hospital, his condition is currently unknown.

Police say witnesses described the suspect’s clothes and vehicle.

Later Saturday night, deputies with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Department stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra matching the description, and took Brown into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.