ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is advising citizens to avoid Highway 36 at Blackburn Road, due to a major crash in the area.

The highway has been shut down in both directions. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Advisory: Hwy 36 @ Blackburn rd. Is shut down in both directions due to major vehicle crash. just east of Airport. Avoid the area. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) March 13, 2021

