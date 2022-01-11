Abilene PD asking drivers to use caution after responding to 14 crashes in 2 hours

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking drivers to use caution as rains in the Big Country are causing multiple crashes throughout the Key City.

According to daily crash numbers, 14 crashes were reported in Abilene in a two hour stretch starting at 11:13 Tuesday morning. For reference, eight total crashes were reported all of Monday.

Police are asking drivers to use caution and avoid areas where you are unable to see the roadway.

As of time of publishing, no major injuries have been reported from any of the crashes.

