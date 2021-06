ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a 17-year-old boy.

According to a social media post by APD Thursday afternoon, police are looking for 17-year-old Gabriel Graff.

Graff stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has black hair and hazel eyes, according to APD.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call APD at (325) 673-8331.