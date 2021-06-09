Abilene PD asking for help finding 3 missing children

Abilene PD are asking for help finding Thayne Carpenter (left), Serenity McGowen (middle), and Collins Welch (right).

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding three children they say are missing.

Police are trying to find 13-year-old Thayne Carpenter (pictured, left), 14-year-old Serenity McGowen (middle), and 12-year-old Collins Welch (right), who were last seen together near East Highway 80 and Judge Ely.

Abilene PD are asking for help finding Thayne Carpenter (left), Serenity McGowen (middle), and Collins Welch (right).

Welch stands 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and purple shorts.

The 5 feet 5 inch tall McGowen weighs approximately 148 pounds and was last seen wearing black and white shorts with a black shirt.

Carpenter stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a peach colored striped shirt, white jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.