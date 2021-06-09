Abilene PD asking for help finding 3 missing children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding three children they say are missing.
Police are trying to find 13-year-old Thayne Carpenter (pictured, left), 14-year-old Serenity McGowen (middle), and 12-year-old Collins Welch (right), who were last seen together near East Highway 80 and Judge Ely.
Welch stands 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and purple shorts.
The 5 feet 5 inch tall McGowen weighs approximately 148 pounds and was last seen wearing black and white shorts with a black shirt.
Carpenter stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a peach colored striped shirt, white jacket, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.