Abilene PD asking for help finding stabbing, carjacking suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a suspect accused of stabbing a woman during an attempted carjacking on Wednesday.

APD says the woman reported that a white male wearing a white tank top stabbed her in the abdomen after she resisted his attempt to steal her vehicle while she was inside.

No other description of the suspect has been provided.

The woman drove to a nearby motor bank and asked for help, then was taken to the hospital and treated for her wound.

APD is asking anyone who may have seen anything regarding this crime in the area of North 8th and Hickory around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to contact the Abilene Police Department at (3235) 673-8331.