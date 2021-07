ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect they say took a van from a group home.

APD says they are looking for 25-year-old Blake Harkins who allegedly took a white “multi-passenger van” with the license plate CVH-6204 from a group home in the 2300 block of Brenda Lane.

Police say the incident happened Monday afternoon around 2:30.

Anyone who sees Harkins or the van is encouraged to call APD at (325) 673-8331.