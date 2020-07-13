Abilene PD asking for help identifying individuals suspected of involvement in racist graffiti

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man and a woman ‘who possibly spray-painted swastikas on a north Abilene business last week.’

According to the APD’s Facebook page, they are looking to identify the man and woman shown in the picture due to possible involvement in racist graffiti.

The graffiti was first discovered underneath an underpass at N 1st Street and Grape Street July 5.

On July 9, a building on the 200 block of Grape Street was vandalized, and similar graffiti was found in two locations on July 10 – one on the 1600 block of N 2nd Street and another on the 200 block of Grape Street.

One of the targeted locations, Station One Venue, had the words ‘no more f****** n******’ painted on the fence outside, along with a swastika.

Anyone with information on these acts of vandalism is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good information could lead to a cash reward, and all tips are guaranteed anonymous.