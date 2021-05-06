Abilene PD asking for help identifying man in reference to Wednesday homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a man “in reference to” a homicide that occurred Wednesday.

APD says in a social media post that they need to identify the man in the attached video in reference to the homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the 1800 block of University.

It is currently unclear what the man’s potential involvement in the case may be.

Police say 26-year-old Joseph Rogers of Abilene died after being taken to the hospital for trauma caused by a knife.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at 676-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.