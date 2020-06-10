Abilene PD asking for help identifying man who might have info on recent car burglary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who might have information on a recent crime.

According to a social media post by APD, the man pictured above may have information on credit cards that were stolen out of a vehicle on June 1 in the 1700 block of Chestnut.

Police say the stolen credit cards were used at various businesses in Abilene.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is encouraged to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477 (TIPS).