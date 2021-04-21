Abilene PD asking for help identifying suspect in convenience store robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a South Abilene convenience store.

APD released surveillance video via social media Wednesday that shows a man enter the store just before midnight on April 8 holding a large gun. The cashier pulls cash out of the register and sets it on the counter before he grabs it and walks out the door.

An APD incident report says the suspect is a white male who used a deadly weapon in the commission of the offense, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 676-8477.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.