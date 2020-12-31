ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the community for help locating an 11-year-old boy.
According to an APD’s social media post, 11-year-old William Peralez voluntarily ran away from his home Wednesday night. He has been listed as a runaway.
He was last seen wearing a champion brand hoodie and sweatpants.
If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Abilene Police Department.
- 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 101 positive cases reported in Taylor County
- Abilene PD asking for help locating 11-year-old
- 145 employees at Washington Costco infected with COVID-19
- Dunkin’ introduces ‘Extra Charged Coffee’ with 20% more caffeine
- Nonprofit co-founder charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys