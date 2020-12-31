Abilene PD asking for help locating 11-year-old

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is asking the community for help locating an 11-year-old boy.

According to an APD’s social media post, 11-year-old William Peralez voluntarily ran away from his home Wednesday night. He has been listed as a runaway.

He was last seen wearing a champion brand hoodie and sweatpants.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Abilene Police Department.

LATEST POSTS: