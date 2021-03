ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has identified and are locating the family of a 3-year-old girl who was briefly separated from them.

According to a post made to the APD Facebook page just before 8:30 Tuesday night, they were looking for the family of 3-year-old Xena.

About 20 minutes later, APD amended the original post to say that they had identified the girl and were working to reunite them.

The girl was at Red Bud Park with officers in the meantime.