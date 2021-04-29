Abilene PD asking for help locating suspected runaway teen girls

Abilene police are searching for two runaway teens. Pictures from April 29. 2021.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for your help finding two teenage girls who they say are runaways.

APD says they are looking for 13-year-old Summer Rodgers-Black, described as a Black/white female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Rodgers-Black was last seen wearing a green jacket with black pants.

They are also asking for help locating 16-year-old Airieona Lewis, described as a Hispanic/Black female who stands 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to APD. Lewis was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, APD says.

Anyone who sees these two teens or has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

The social media post seen above was originally made by APD just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.