ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for information on an assault case where a suspect or suspects fired several shots.

In a Friday social media post, APD says an assault took place Saturday, April 3 in the 6500 block of West Lake Road.

APD says a suspect or suspects fired several rounds and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD at (325) 676-6610.

There were no reported injuries, according to APD.