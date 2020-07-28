Abilene PD auction of abandoned vehicles moved online due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) will change the public auction of abandoned vehicles due to the global pandemic.

Law prohibits a public auction on the lot at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, the auction of vehicles will be conducted online through renebates.com.

The auction will open for bids on Tuesday, July 28 at 8 a.m. and run through Friday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

There will be approximately 80 vehicles in this auction. You will need to register online with renebates.com in order to place any bid.

There will be a $100 registration fee.

You may request reimbursement of the registration fee if you do not win a bid.

Renebates.com will not charge the buyer any additional fees.

Payments may be made via PayPal accounts. There will be no viewing of vehicles at the impound lot.

Viewing of vehicles may be done through renebates.com.