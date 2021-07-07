Abilene PD brings back Jr. Police Academy for HS seniors, college freshmen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is bringing back their Jr. Police Academy.

The goal of the program is simple.

“To give them a general overview of what the Abilene Police Department is all about,” said Officer Joshua Ward.

APD is asking high school seniors and incoming college freshmen to apply.

“Give them some classroom instruction to what being a police officer is in the state of Texas,” said Ward.

They want to show students what being a cop is like.

“Actually, give them some hands-on experience,” said Ward.

They plan to do this through demonstrations and practical applications.

“This is an opportunity to get a wide range of experience in all the laws that we deal with,” said Ward.

Ward says they would love to recruit future officers.

“We actually have three current officers who attended that first academy,” said Ward.

But if anything, Ward says it’s a good chance to learn more about local law enforcement.

The academy is August 1-3 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and lunch is included.

To apply, click the link.