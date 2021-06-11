Abilene PD: Charges against former sergeant ‘are disturbing’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has issued a statement regarding the arrest of a former sergeant accused of two counts of aggravated assault.

Former APD sergeant Thaddeus Jason Haak was booked into the Taylor County Jail Friday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree felony aggravated assault stemming from an incident where he allegedly pointed a firearm at a fellow officer who “was then and there lawfully discharging an official duty,” according to court documents.

In the statement, APD says they are aware of the arrest and that the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation.

The alleged victim in the investigation is a current member of APD, according to the statement.

“We will provide all appropriate support to our employee. The allegations against Mr. Haak are disturbing,” the statement reads.

Haak was a sergeant for APD until he retired on July 14, 2020, two weeks after the alleged incident took place.

APD’s full statement reads as follows: