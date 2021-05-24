Abilene PD Chief asks city council to approve new ranking structure

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council will look to approve a new ranking system for the Abilene Police Department.

The police department will still operate with 216 officers, but will add a third assistant chief, and create two sergeant positions in lieu of two lieutenant positions.

“It’s going to provide better oversight, and it’s really just the initial rollout of some other initiatives that are yet to come, in terms of how we enhance our ability to better meet the needs of our community, our ability to provide better oversight for the road, which will also help us with improving employee health and wellness,” said APD Chief Marcus Dudley.

No one will be removed from the lieutenant positions, as they are currently vacant.