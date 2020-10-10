Abilene PD chief finalist takes job at Victoria, race narrows to two final candidates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The race for the Chief of Police title in Abilene has narrowed down to two final candidates, this comes after one of the three finalists was named Chief of Police by the city of Victoria.

According to the city of Victoria’s website, Roberto Arredondo, one of the three finalists for Chief of Police in Abilene is now the police chief for the City of Victoria.

Arredondo currently serves in the appointed executive rank of major for the Dallas Police Department and is expected to start as Victoria’s chief Nov. 30.

The search for a new chief of police comes after current chief Stan Standridge announced his resignation back in February.

The following finalists are still on the race for Chief of Police:

Marcus Dudley, Jr., Division Chief – Policy and Compliance, Aurora, Colorado Police Department

Mark Francisco, Deputy Chief – Investigations Bureau, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

City manager Robert Hanna says the final selection for the role of police chief should be made by the end of this October or early November.