Abilene PD Chief Standridge one of two finalists for same job in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (News Release) — The City of San Marcos has narrowed down its search for the next Chief of Police to two finalists, and plans to complete the final stages of the interview process by early November. From the original pool of 92 applicants from across the nation, five candidates participated in the first round of interviews last week.

The final stage of the police chief interview process will include a meet-and-greet opportunity for the public, as well as one-on-one interviews with City Manager Bert Lumbreras, and Council confirmation of the chosen applicant at a meeting in late October or early November per the process specified in Section 143.013 of the Texas Local Government Code. Background investigations will be completed during this interim period prior to the following schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Public Meet & Greet (details to follow)

Thursday, Oct. 15: Interviews with City Manager

Late Oct. or Early Nov.: Council Confirmation of Police Chief (date to follow)

The two finalists include:

Chief Robert Brown was appointed Chief of Police for the City of Duncanville, Texas on February 5th, 2007. Chief Brown began his law enforcement career in Waco, Texas as a police cadet in June of 1982. Brown served as a Field Training Officer in Waco and joined the University Park Police Department in 1994. He worked in many capacities and advanced through the ranks very quickly; becoming the first African American sergeant, lieutenant, and captain in the history of the University Park Police Department. Brown earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Northwood University and holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Management from Amberton University. Brown is a graduate of the 38th Management College from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA) in Plano, Texas. He is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Session #216, in Quantico, Virginia. He holds a Master Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Chief Stan Standridge has served more than 25 years with the Abilene Police Department, the last eleven as the Chief of Police. Chief Standridge currently serves as the President of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), an organization which seeks to promote the professional practice of law enforcement and advocates for the highest standards of ethical conduct among today’s peace officers. Standridge has a Master of Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He graduated LEMIT’s Leadership Command College in 2009 and the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development (LEEDA) program in 2018. Standridge is the recipient of numerous awards, including 20 Under 40 Business Leader, Executive Leadership Award, I-CAN Hero, and the TPCA’s Innovation Award. He has chaired the State’s Officer Safety Committee and worked with his team to create VINCIBLE–a statewide program that works to reduce police officer line of duty deaths and injuries in Texas–which is used by more than 1,500 police agencies, including the San Marcos Police Department.

“This was not an easy decision to make as Interim Chief Bob Klett was one of our five finalists and he has provided outstanding leadership and service over the past year. His guidance and fortitude throughout a year filled with tragedy with severe injuries to three officers and the line of duty death of Officer Justin Putnam have shown his ability to guide a heartbroken team and to heal our community,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “He’s led the SMPD through adversity and we are humbled and grateful to have him continue his leadership as Assistant Chief of Police.”

Last week, the five finalists participated in numerous interview panels made up of community stakeholders, community partners, police department personnel, department directors and the City’s executive team.

“It was a thorough process and we look forward to introducing Chief Brown and Chief Standridge to the community as we move toward selecting the next Chief of Police for San Marcos,” stated Lumbreras.

Ralph Andersen & Associates is assisting the City with the search which in addition to last week’s interview panels, included an online community survey containing a variety of questions about department priorities, community engagement, safety, and desired qualities of the next Chief of Police. A total of 1,089 responses were collected and analyzed in July and August. A survey summary report is available in English and Spanish. City Council members also had the opportunity to participate in a Zoom virtual introduction of the candidates last week.

The City will release more information about the meet and greet opportunity through press release and on the San Marcos Police Department Facebook page once the plans are finalized.