Abilene PD: Niblo murder investigation could be in final step

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they could be in the final step of the Tom Niblo murder investigation.

According to a news release issued Tuesday evening, APD says the final step in the investigation “now relates to the forensic evaluation of electronic items of evidence.”

APD says after executing a search warrant, the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory (RCFL) has agreed to process items involved in the investigation.

The timeline for the completion of the forensic processing is currently unknown, but police say once this final step is complete and if no further investigation is warranted, they will then file the criminal case with the District Attorney’s office.

Niblo, a prominent realtor, was killed in December of 2016 in his south Abilene home. A lack of evidence has prevented APD from making an arrest, but they have named one person of interest, Luke Sweetser, who they say remains a person of interest.

The APD news release reads as follows: