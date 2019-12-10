Abilene PD: Niblo murder investigation could be in final step

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they could be in the final step of the Tom Niblo murder investigation.
According to a news release issued Tuesday evening, APD says the final step in the investigation “now relates to the forensic evaluation of electronic items of evidence.”
Thomas “Tom” Niblo was murdered in Abilene on December 12, 2016. The Abilene Police Department never closes an unsolved homicide and remains committed to arresting the offender who murdered Tom Niblo. The Department had previously executed numerous search warrants and seized countless items of evidence regarding the Niblo investigation. The final step in this investigation now relates to the forensic evaluation of electronic items of evidence. After the Department executed an additional search warrant, the Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory (RCFL) agreed to process these items. Created in 2000, the RCFL program is a partnership between the FBI and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies operating a regional, digital forensic task force. The laboratories provide forensic services and expertise to support law enforcement agencies in collecting and examining digital evidence for a wide range of investigations, including child pornography, terrorism, violent crime, and fraud.The timeline for the completion of all forensic processing is unknown. However, once this final step is complete and if no further investigation is warranted, the Department will file this criminal case with the District Attorney’s Office. Luke Sweetser remains a person of interest.