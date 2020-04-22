Abilene PD, Dyess searching for individual in Hampton Hills neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they are helping Dyess locate a person in the Hampton Hills neighborhood.

There was a heavy police presence near the corner of Oakley and Inverness Streets around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, where Inverness dead ends.

According to a social media post by APD, they are asking residents of the neighborhood to stay in their homes until the situation is resolved.

Dyess says an incident was reported on Virginia Street in base housing, where an armed person jumped a perimeter fence.

The person is described as a white male with short brown hair, who stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and is wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone who sees this person or has information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Command Post at (325) 696-1921.