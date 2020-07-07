Abilene PD has issued no ‘mask mandate’ citations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department says as of Tuesday morning, they have not issued any citations for not wearing face coverings.

Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge says the department averages 2-5 calls per day where warnings have been given.

“We continue to seek voluntary compliance,” said the Chief Standridge.

The APD said they will enforce the Governor’s orders but not actively seek violators. “The order requires a citizen be warned before a citation can be issued. If they are warned and still refuse to don a mask, then a citation can be issued.”

Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced individuals in counties with twenty or more active COVID-19 cases would be required to wear masks while in public.

Violating this order could result in a fine up to $250, but first-time offenders will receive warnings and no arrests can be made as a result of the mask mandate.