ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has released the identities of two people who were killed in a semi truck crash on Interstate 20 Sunday morning.

According to APD, 39-year-old Carlos Armando Reyes Hurtado and 44-year-old Mario Alberto Carlon Solis, both of Mexico, died in the fiery crash Sunday.

The crash happened near mile marker 286 on Interstate 20 just before 8:00 Sunday morning.

Police say Hurtado and Solis were both in the cab of the truck when it veered into the center median and crashed into the pillar of the FM 600 overpass.

APD says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.