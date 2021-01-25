Abilene PD identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has released the identity of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night.

APD says 57-year-old Larry Gale Hickey, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night after being hit by a silver Mitsubishi Galant Saturday around 10:15 p.m. near South First and Morris Streets.

Police say that although it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this incident, blood specimens were obtained.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APD.

